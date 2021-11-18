Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 2,774 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 51,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.