Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 2,715 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.