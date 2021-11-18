Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 13,140 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

