Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,229 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.