Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.52. 156,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,158,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.18.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

