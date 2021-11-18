Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.52. 156,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,158,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.18.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 168.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
