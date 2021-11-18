OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $11.85.

A number of analysts have commented on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

