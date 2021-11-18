OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,676 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

