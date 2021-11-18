OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $905.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00016231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00219046 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

