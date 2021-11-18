OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OMRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get OMRON alerts:

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of OMRON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.