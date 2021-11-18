OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OMRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.
Shares of OMRON stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.