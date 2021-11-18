Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.