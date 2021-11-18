Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

