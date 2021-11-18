Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($17.65) to €9.00 ($10.59) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

