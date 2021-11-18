Open Platform Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $71,390.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

