Oppenheimer Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $125.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

SPB opened at $105.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

