Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MIST stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

