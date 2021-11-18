OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,835 shares of company stock worth $11,373,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

