OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

