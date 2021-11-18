Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Opus has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $163,589.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

