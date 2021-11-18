Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ORTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

