Organon & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

OGN stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

