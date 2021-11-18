Origin Sport Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $119,960.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00106024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004442 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

