Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

OCDX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,507. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

