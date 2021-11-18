OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 97,092.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ISBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 7,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,493. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

