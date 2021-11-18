OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 3,175 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for about 1.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,067. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.