OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 76.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

RA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.