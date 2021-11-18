Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $6,632,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

