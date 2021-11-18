Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.