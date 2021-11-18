Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

