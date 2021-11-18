Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $55,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

