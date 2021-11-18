Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $58,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

