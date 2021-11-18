Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $329.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

