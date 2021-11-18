Paul J. Evans Acquires 9,999 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,197.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

Hill International stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Hill International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 275.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

