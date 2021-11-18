Paul J. Evans Acquires 9,999 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,197.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.
Hill International stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Hill International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.
