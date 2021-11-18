Paul Kim Sells 1,669 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 439,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,714. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

