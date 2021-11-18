Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

ATYM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

ATYM stock opened at GBX 404.75 ($5.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of £559.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.42.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

