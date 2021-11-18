PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

PFLT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.