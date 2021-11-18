PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,557. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.