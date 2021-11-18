PEPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $898,123.53 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $898,123.53 and $1,690.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00316003 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

