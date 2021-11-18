PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of PerkinElmer worth $64,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

