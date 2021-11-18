Perry A. Sook Sells 49,100 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.80 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

