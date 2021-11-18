Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Personalis has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $695.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Personalis by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Personalis by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

