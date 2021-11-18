Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.
WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
