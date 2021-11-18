Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

