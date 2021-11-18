Phantasma Market Capitalization Reaches $175.38 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $175.38 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.09 or 0.97925224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.35 or 0.00472104 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

