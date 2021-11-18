Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

