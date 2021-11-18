Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.82

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.82 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 60.63 ($0.79). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.82), with a volume of 284,882 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.82.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

