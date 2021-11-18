Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Shares of VTYX opened at $21.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

