Piper Sandler Comments on Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

OSTK opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $26,781,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

