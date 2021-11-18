Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Pivotal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Pivotal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Pivotal Therapeutics
