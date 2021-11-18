Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pivotal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Pivotal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Pivotal Therapeutics alerts:

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. The firm’s products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene G. Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.