Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.92.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,396. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.