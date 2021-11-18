PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.19

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. PlatON has a market cap of $424.74 million and approximately $40.36 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,247,019,227 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

